Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

