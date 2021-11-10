XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.94

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.94 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.74). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 37,114 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £272.85 million and a P/E ratio of 30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.94.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

