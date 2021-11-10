Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

YNDX opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. Yandex has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.99 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yandex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Yandex by 39.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 2,552.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

