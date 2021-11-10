Ycash Trading 40.6% Higher This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Ycash has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $44,633.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.80 or 0.00285468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00109139 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00144724 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,773,106 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

