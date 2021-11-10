YEE Market Capitalization Hits $5.17 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $927,087.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

