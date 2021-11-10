Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Matthew A. Doheny Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YELL stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $568.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

