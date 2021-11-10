YFValue (YFV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFValue alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00221109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00092779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.