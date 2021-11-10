yOUcash Trading Up 37.9% This Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $214,296.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00219728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092032 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.