Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives $18.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.68.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 153,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,666. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 8.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

