YOYOW Reaches Market Cap of $11.50 Million (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, YOYOW has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. YOYOW has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $442,276.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,053,907,621 coins and its circulating supply is 506,108,150 coins. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

