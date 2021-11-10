Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Alithya Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

