Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.51). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

