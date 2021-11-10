Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $99.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $102.69 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $364.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $490.62 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.