Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.95 Million

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $99.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.44 million and the highest is $102.69 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $364.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $369.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $490.62 million, with estimates ranging from $458.69 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.