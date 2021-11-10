Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.68. The Clorox posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Clorox by 26.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 812,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

