Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.94 Million

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $775.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,686,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day moving average is $190.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.