Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $775.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.32 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $713.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,686,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $217.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.25 and its 200 day moving average is $190.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

