Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,496. Yext has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $72,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

