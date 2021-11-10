Zacks: Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in BGSF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BGSF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in BGSF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

