Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.70. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.11. The stock had a trading volume of 848,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

