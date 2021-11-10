Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Discovery posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 7,760,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,192. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.