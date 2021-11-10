Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Guess? posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Guess? has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.