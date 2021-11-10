Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

LAZR stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

