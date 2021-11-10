Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.36 Million

Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $182.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.10 million and the highest is $182.59 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 76.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $7.70 on Friday, hitting $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,118. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.