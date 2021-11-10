Zacks: Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Republic Services also reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.44. 628,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,963. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.