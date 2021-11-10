Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,043,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 512,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,246. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

