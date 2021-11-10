Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.16 Million

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post sales of $159.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $148.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $665.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 412,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,681. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,431 shares of company stock valued at $37,097,640. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 100.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

