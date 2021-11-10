Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $619.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.20 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Nordson stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.65. 463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,463. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $269.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.97.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

