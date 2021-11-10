Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.92. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SCL stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.04. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

