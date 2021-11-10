Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.34. 154,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,175 shares of company stock worth $47,997,070. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

