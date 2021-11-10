Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,852 shares of company stock worth $10,363,605. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 73.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 61.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

