Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.13. AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of AXS opened at $52.40 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 318,462 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

