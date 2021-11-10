Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Bentley Systems also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

BSY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.