Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $55.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.