Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.94. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CATY opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

