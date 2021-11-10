Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.39. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.21.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 482.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,222,000 after purchasing an additional 64,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

