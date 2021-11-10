Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.27 Million

Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $163.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.04 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $531.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.73 million to $560.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.30 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRH. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after buying an additional 336,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after buying an additional 361,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,985,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,480,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares during the period.

DRH stock remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,683,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

