Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NetScout Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 691,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,025. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

