Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.51. VMware posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. 120,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,429. VMware has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

