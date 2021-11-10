Zacks Investment Management Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

