Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,650 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.21 and a 12-month high of $147.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.