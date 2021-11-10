Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

NYSE:BURL opened at $299.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.27. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.35 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

