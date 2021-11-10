Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 9,756 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $541.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $549.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,875. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

