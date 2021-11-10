Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

