Zacks Investment Management Sells 2,124 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

NYSE SNV opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

