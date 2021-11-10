Zacks Investment Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 128.18% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on IDEX Biometrics ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IDBA opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $350.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

