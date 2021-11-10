Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to Sell

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

AHEXY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.