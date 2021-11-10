Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Hold

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 3,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,490. The company has a market capitalization of $729.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

