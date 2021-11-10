Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Sell

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

DANOY stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

