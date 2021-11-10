Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRH. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DRH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

