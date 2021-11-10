Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Hold

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Premier by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.