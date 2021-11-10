Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter 2021 revenues, while earnings declined due to cost inflation. Both the top and bottom lines missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Manitowoc has been witnessing high demand. Backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was the highest seen in last three years. Order levels are likely to improve further, supported by the ongoing economic recovery. The company expects EBITDA between $110 million and$110 million for 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 26%. Higher input costs and supply chain issues will hurt results this year. However, the company will benefit from efforts to control costs. Its market leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. Investment in growth projects and acquisitions will aid growth.”

Several other research firms have also commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

